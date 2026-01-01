Authenticate with the Fastly CLI
Quick start
Pick whichever method suits your workflow:
fastly auth login # paste an API token interactivelyfastly auth login --sso --token <name> # authenticate via browser-based SSO
Both store a default token so subsequent commands authenticate automatically.
Token sources and precedence
The CLI resolves a token in this order (first match wins):
--tokenflag (a raw token string, or the name of a stored auth token). Not available when
FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMANDis set.
FASTLY_API_TOKENenvironment variable
profilefield in your project's
fastly.toml
- Default auth token from the CLI config file
Stored tokens
You can store multiple named tokens and switch between them:
fastly auth add staging --api-token $STAGING_TOKENfastly auth listfastly auth use stagingfastly auth show stagingfastly auth delete staging
Non-interactive usage
In CI/CD or scripts where interactive prompts are not available, supply a token via the flag or environment variable:
fastly service list --token $MY_TOKENFASTLY_API_TOKEN=... fastly service list
Managed environments
If
FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set, both the
fastly auth command tree and the
--token global flag are disabled. Authentication is expected to be handled externally via
FASTLY_API_TOKEN or pre-configured stored tokens. Background SSO refresh flows are unaffected.
Generating a token
Create an API token at: https://manage.fastly.com/account/personal/tokens