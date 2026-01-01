Authenticate with the Fastly CLI

Quick start

Pick whichever method suits your workflow:

fastly auth login                      # paste an API token interactively
fastly auth login --sso --token <name> # authenticate via browser-based SSO

Both store a default token so subsequent commands authenticate automatically.

Token sources and precedence

The CLI resolves a token in this order (first match wins):

  1. --token flag (a raw token string, or the name of a stored auth token). Not available when FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set.
  2. FASTLY_API_TOKEN environment variable
  3. profile field in your project's fastly.toml
  4. Default auth token from the CLI config file

Stored tokens

You can store multiple named tokens and switch between them:

fastly auth add staging --api-token $STAGING_TOKEN
fastly auth list
fastly auth use staging
fastly auth show staging
fastly auth delete staging

Non-interactive usage

In CI/CD or scripts where interactive prompts are not available, supply a token via the flag or environment variable:

fastly service list --token $MY_TOKEN
FASTLY_API_TOKEN=... fastly service list

Managed environments

If FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set, both the fastly auth command tree and the --token global flag are disabled. Authentication is expected to be handled externally via FASTLY_API_TOKEN or pre-configured stored tokens. Background SSO refresh flows are unaffected.

Generating a token

Create an API token at: https://manage.fastly.com/account/personal/tokens

