Authenticate with the Fastly CLI

Quick start

Pick whichever method suits your workflow:

fastly auth login # paste an API token interactively fastly auth login --sso --token <name> # authenticate via browser-based SSO

Both store a default token so subsequent commands authenticate automatically.

Token sources and precedence

The CLI resolves a token in this order (first match wins):

--token flag (a raw token string, or the name of a stored auth token). Not available when FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set. FASTLY_API_TOKEN environment variable profile field in your project's fastly.toml Default auth token from the CLI config file

Stored tokens

You can store multiple named tokens and switch between them:

fastly auth add staging --api-token $STAGING_TOKEN fastly auth list fastly auth use staging fastly auth show staging fastly auth delete staging

Non-interactive usage

In CI/CD or scripts where interactive prompts are not available, supply a token via the flag or environment variable:

fastly service list --token $MY_TOKEN FASTLY_API_TOKEN=... fastly service list

Managed environments

If FASTLY_DISABLE_AUTH_COMMAND is set, both the fastly auth command tree and the --token global flag are disabled. Authentication is expected to be handled externally via FASTLY_API_TOKEN or pre-configured stored tokens. Background SSO refresh flows are unaffected.

Generating a token

Create an API token at: https://manage.fastly.com/account/personal/tokens