ACLs in Compute

An access control list (ACL) specifies individual IP addresses or subnet ranges and can be accessed and used from the Fastly Compute platform.

Data model

name string Human readable name of store. id string An example identifier (UUID). action string One of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK". prefix string An IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).

ACL List

An example of an ACL list response.

id string An example identifier (UUID). name string Human readable name of store.

ACL Lookup

Defines the structure of an ACL Lookup response.

action string One of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK". prefix string A valid IPv4 or IPv6 address and prefix in CIDR notation.

Defines the structure of an ACL update request entry.

action string The action taken on the IP address, either "block" or "allow". op string One of "create" or "update", indicating that the rest of this entry is to be added to/updated in the ACL. prefix string An IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).

Endpoints

List ACLs GET/ resources / acls

Create a new ACL POST/ resources / acls

Describe an ACL GET/ resources / acls / acl_id

Delete an ACL DELETE/ resources / acls / acl_id

Lookup an ACL GET/ resources / acls / acl_id / entry / acl_ip

List an ACL GET/ resources / acls / acl_id / entries