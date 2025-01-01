ACLs in Compute
An access control list (ACL) specifies individual IP addresses or subnet ranges and can be accessed and used from the Fastly Compute platform.
Data model
name
|string
|Human readable name of store.
id
|string
|An example identifier (UUID).
action
|string
|One of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK".
prefix
|string
|An IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).
ACL List
An example of an ACL list response.
id
|string
|An example identifier (UUID).
meta
|object
|Meta for the total of ACLs.
name
|string
|Human readable name of store.
ACL Lookup
Defines the structure of an ACL Lookup response.
action
|string
|One of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK".
prefix
|string
|A valid IPv4 or IPv6 address and prefix in CIDR notation.
ACL Update Request Body Entry
Defines the structure of an ACL update request entry.
action
|string
|The action taken on the IP address, either "block" or "allow".
op
|string
|One of "create" or "update", indicating that the rest of this entry is to be added to/updated in the ACL.
prefix
|string
|An IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).