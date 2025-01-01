  1. Home
ACLs in Compute

An access control list (ACL) specifies individual IP addresses or subnet ranges and can be accessed and used from the Fastly Compute platform.

Data model

namestringHuman readable name of store.
idstringAn example identifier (UUID).
actionstringOne of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK".
prefixstringAn IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).

ACL List

An example of an ACL list response.

idstringAn example identifier (UUID).
metaobjectMeta for the total of ACLs.
namestringHuman readable name of store.

ACL Lookup

Defines the structure of an ACL Lookup response.

actionstringOne of "ALLOW" or "BLOCK".
prefixstringA valid IPv4 or IPv6 address and prefix in CIDR notation.

ACL Update Request Body Entry

Defines the structure of an ACL update request entry.

actionstringThe action taken on the IP address, either "block" or "allow".
opstringOne of "create" or "update", indicating that the rest of this entry is to be added to/updated in the ACL.
prefixstringAn IP prefix defined in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) format, i.e. a valid IP address (v4 or v6) followed by a forward slash (/) and a prefix length (0-32 or 0-128, depending on address family).

Endpoints

List ACLs

GET/resources/acls

Create a new ACL

POST/resources/acls

Describe an ACL

GET/resources/acls/acl_id

Delete an ACL

DELETE/resources/acls/acl_id

Lookup an ACL

GET/resources/acls/acl_id/entry/acl_ip

List an ACL

GET/resources/acls/acl_id/entries

Update an ACL

PATCH/resources/acls/acl_id/entries

