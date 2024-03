healthcheck string Name of the healthcheck to use with this pool. Can be empty and could be reused across multiple backend and pools.

max_tls_version integer Maximum allowed TLS version on connections to this server. Optional.

min_tls_version integer Minimum allowed TLS version on connections to this server. Optional.

name string Name for the Pool.

override_host string null meaning no override of the Host header will occur. This setting can also be added to a Server definition. If the field is set on a Server definition it will override the Pool setting. The hostname to override the Host header . Defaults tomeaning no override of the Host header will occur. This setting can also be added to a Server definition. If the field is set on a Server definition it will override the Pool setting.

request_condition string Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.

shield string null meaning no origin shielding if not set. Refer to the Selected POP to serve as a shield for the servers. Defaults tomeaning no origin shielding if not set. Refer to the POPs API endpoint to get a list of available POPs used for shielding.

tls_ciphers string List of OpenSSL ciphers (see the openssl.org manpages for details). Optional.

tls_sni_hostname string SNI hostname. Optional.

type string What type of load balance group to use.

between_bytes_timeout integer Maximum duration in milliseconds that Fastly will wait while receiving no data on a download from a backend. If exceeded, the response received so far will be considered complete and the fetch will end. May be set at runtime using bereq.between_bytes_timeout . [Default 10000 ]

connect_timeout integer How long to wait for a timeout in milliseconds. Optional.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

first_byte_timeout integer How long to wait for the first byte in milliseconds. Optional.

max_conn_default integer Maximum number of connections. Optional. [Default 200 ]

quorum integer Percentage of capacity ( 0-100 ) that needs to be operationally available for a pool to be considered up. [Default 75 ]

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.

tls_ca_cert string A secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.

tls_cert_hostname string The hostname used to verify a server's certificate. It can either be the Common Name (CN) or a Subject Alternative Name (SAN).

tls_check_cert integer Be strict on checking TLS certs. Optional.

tls_client_cert string The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.

tls_client_key string The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.

use_tls integer Whether to use TLS. [Default 0 ]

version string String identifying a service version. Read-only.