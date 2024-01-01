Pool
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
A pool is responsible for balancing requests among a group of servers. In addition to balancing, pools can be configured to attempt retrying failed requests. Pools have a quorum setting that can be used to determine when the pool as a whole is considered up, in order to prevent problems following an outage as servers come back up.
Data model
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
healthcheck
|string
|Name of the healthcheck to use with this pool. Can be empty and could be reused across multiple backend and pools.
max_tls_version
|integer
|Maximum allowed TLS version on connections to this server. Optional.
min_tls_version
|integer
|Minimum allowed TLS version on connections to this server. Optional.
name
|string
|Name for the Pool.
override_host
|string
|The hostname to override the Host header. Defaults to
null meaning no override of the Host header will occur. This setting can also be added to a Server definition. If the field is set on a Server definition it will override the Pool setting.
request_condition
|string
|Condition which, if met, will select this configuration during a request. Optional.
shield
|string
|Selected POP to serve as a shield for the servers. Defaults to
null meaning no origin shielding if not set. Refer to the POPs API endpoint to get a list of available POPs used for shielding.
tls_ciphers
|string
|List of OpenSSL ciphers (see the openssl.org manpages for details). Optional.
tls_sni_hostname
|string
|SNI hostname. Optional.
type
|string
|What type of load balance group to use.
between_bytes_timeout
|integer
|Maximum duration in milliseconds that Fastly will wait while receiving no data on a download from a backend. If exceeded, the response received so far will be considered complete and the fetch will end. May be set at runtime using
bereq.between_bytes_timeout. [Default
10000]
connect_timeout
|integer
|How long to wait for a timeout in milliseconds. Optional.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
first_byte_timeout
|integer
|How long to wait for the first byte in milliseconds. Optional.
max_conn_default
|integer
|Maximum number of connections. Optional. [Default
200]
quorum
|integer
|Percentage of capacity (
0-100) that needs to be operationally available for a pool to be considered up. [Default
75]
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
tls_ca_cert
|string
|A secure certificate to authenticate a server with. Must be in PEM format.
tls_cert_hostname
|string
|The hostname used to verify a server's certificate. It can either be the Common Name (CN) or a Subject Alternative Name (SAN).
tls_check_cert
|integer
|Be strict on checking TLS certs. Optional.
tls_client_cert
|string
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
tls_client_key
|string
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
use_tls
|integer
|Whether to use TLS. [Default
0]
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Pool. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)