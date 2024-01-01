  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Load balancing
  5. Dynamic server pools

Server

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

A server is an address (IP address or hostname) to which the Fastly Load Balancer service can forward requests. This service can define multiple servers and assign it to a pool. Fastly can then select any one of these servers based on a selection policy defined for the pool.

Data model

addressstringA hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the server. Required.
commentstringA freeform descriptive note.
disabledbooleanAllows servers to be enabled and disabled in a pool. [Default false]
max_connintegerMaximum number of connections. If the value is 0, it inherits the value from pool's max_conn_default. [Default 0]
override_hoststringThe hostname to override the Host header. Defaults to null meaning no override of the Host header if not set. This setting can also be added to a Pool definition. However, the server setting will override the Pool setting.
portintegerPort number. Setting port 443 does not force TLS. Set use_tls in pool to force TLS. [Default 80]
weightintegerWeight (1-100) used to load balance this server against others. [Default 100]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a Server. Read-only.
pool_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a Pool. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List servers in a pool

GET/service/service_id/pool/pool_id/servers

Get a pool server

GET/service/service_id/pool/pool_id/server/server_id

Update a server

PUT/service/service_id/pool/pool_id/server/server_id

Delete a server from a pool

DELETE/service/service_id/pool/pool_id/server/server_id

Add a server to a pool

POST/service/service_id/pool/pool_id/server

