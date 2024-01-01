Server
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
A server is an address (IP address or hostname) to which the Fastly Load Balancer service can forward requests. This service can define multiple servers and assign it to a pool. Fastly can then select any one of these servers based on a selection policy defined for the pool.
Data model
address
|string
|A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the server. Required.
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
disabled
|boolean
|Allows servers to be enabled and disabled in a pool. [Default
false]
max_conn
|integer
|Maximum number of connections. If the value is
0, it inherits the value from pool's
max_conn_default. [Default
0]
override_host
|string
|The hostname to override the Host header. Defaults to
null meaning no override of the Host header if not set. This setting can also be added to a Pool definition. However, the server setting will override the Pool setting.
port
|integer
|Port number. Setting port
443 does not force TLS. Set
use_tls in pool to force TLS. [Default
80]
weight
|integer
|Weight (
1-100) used to load balance this server against others. [Default
100]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Server. Read-only.
pool_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Pool. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
