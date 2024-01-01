  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. TLS
  5. Custom TLS certificates

TLS Activations

TLS activations.

Data model

The TLS domain being enabled for TLS traffic. Required.

tls_certificateobject
tls_configurationobject
tls_domainobject
relationships.tls_certificate.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_configuration.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
relationships.tls_domain.idstringThe domain name.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_activation]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS activations

GET/tls/activations

Enable TLS for a domain using a custom certificate

POST/tls/activations

Get a TLS activation

GET/tls/activations/tls_activation_id

Disable TLS on a domain

DELETE/tls/activations/tls_activation_id

Update a certificate

PATCH/tls/activations/tls_activation_id

