TLS Activations
TLS activations.
Data model
The TLS domain being enabled for TLS traffic. Required.
tls_certificate
|object
tls_configuration
|object
tls_domain
|object
relationships.tls_certificate.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_configuration.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
relationships.tls_domain.id
|string
|The domain name.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_activation]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)