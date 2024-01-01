Active Rules
An active rule represents a rule revision added to a particular firewall version.
Data model
allowed_http_versions
|string
|Allowed HTTP versions. [Default
HTTP/1.0 HTTP/1.1 HTTP/2]
allowed_methods
|string
|A space-separated list of HTTP method names. [Default
GET HEAD POST OPTIONS PUT PATCH DELETE]
allowed_request_content_type
|string
|Allowed request content types. [Default
application/x-www-form-urlencoded|multipart/form-data|text/xml|application/xml|application/x-amf|application/json|text/plain]
allowed_request_content_type_charset
|string
|Allowed request content type charset. [Default
utf-8|iso-8859-1|iso-8859-15|windows-1252]
arg_length
|integer
|The maximum allowed length of an argument. [Default
400]
arg_name_length
|integer
|The maximum allowed argument name length. [Default
100]
attributes
|object
combined_file_sizes
|integer
|The maximum allowed size of all files (in bytes). [Default
10000000]
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
critical_anomaly_score
|integer
|Score value to add for critical anomalies. [Default
6]
crs_validate_utf8_encoding
|boolean
|CRS validate UTF8 encoding.
error_anomaly_score
|integer
|Score value to add for error anomalies. [Default
5]
high_risk_country_codes
|string
|A space-separated list of country codes in ISO 3166-1 (two-letter) format.
http_violation_score_threshold
|integer
|HTTP violation threshold.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only.
inbound_anomaly_score_threshold
|integer
|Inbound anomaly threshold.
lfi_score_threshold
|integer
|Local file inclusion attack threshold.
locked
|boolean
|Whether a specific firewall version is locked from being modified. [Default
false]
max_file_size
|integer
|The maximum allowed file size, in bytes. [Default
10000000]
max_num_args
|integer
|The maximum number of arguments allowed. [Default
255]
notice_anomaly_score
|integer
|Score value to add for notice anomalies. [Default
4]
number
|integer
|Integer identifying a WAF firewall version. Read-only.
paranoia_level
|integer
|The configured paranoia level. [Default
1]
php_injection_score_threshold
|integer
|PHP injection threshold.
rce_score_threshold
|integer
|Remote code execution threshold.
restricted_extensions
|string
|A space-separated list of allowed file extensions. [Default
.asa/ .asax/ .ascx/ .axd/ .backup/ .bak/ .bat/ .cdx/ .cer/ .cfg/ .cmd/ .com/ .config/ .conf/ .cs/ .csproj/ .csr/ .dat/ .db/ .dbf/ .dll/ .dos/ .htr/ .htw/ .ida/ .idc/ .idq/ .inc/ .ini/ .key/ .licx/ .lnk/ .log/ .mdb/ .old/ .pass/ .pdb/ .pol/ .printer/ .pwd/ .resources/ .resx/ .sql/ .sys/ .vb/ .vbs/ .vbproj/ .vsdisco/ .webinfo/ .xsd/ .xsx]
restricted_headers
|string
|A space-separated list of allowed header names. [Default
/proxy/ /lock-token/ /content-range/ /translate/ /if/]
rfi_score_threshold
|integer
|Remote file inclusion attack threshold.
session_fixation_score_threshold
|integer
|Session fixation attack threshold.
sql_injection_score_threshold
|integer
|SQL injection attack threshold.
total_arg_length
|integer
|The maximum size of argument names and values. [Default
6400]
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
waf_firewall_version]
warning_anomaly_score
|integer
|Score value to add for warning anomalies.
xss_score_threshold
|integer
|XSS attack threshold.
waf_firewall_version
|object
waf_rule_revisions
|object
modsec_rule_id
|integer
|The ModSecurity rule ID of the associated rule revision.
relationships.waf_firewall_version.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version.
relationships.waf_rule_revisions.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision.
status
|string
|Describes the behavior for the particular rule revision within this firewall version.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
latest_revision
|integer
|The latest rule revision number that is available for the associated rule revision. Read-only.
outdated
|boolean
|Indicates if the associated rule revision is up to date or not. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Endpoints
POST/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules
DELETE/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules
GET/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules/
waf_rule_id
DELETE/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules/
waf_rule_id
PATCH/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules/
waf_rule_id
PATCH/waf/firewalls/
firewall_id/versions/
version_id/active-rules/bulk
