fastly logging https/update
Update an HTTPS logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly logging https/update --name=NAME --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|Yes
|The name of the HTTPS logging object
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--content-type
|No
|Content type of the header sent with the request
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--header-name
|No
|Name of the custom header sent with the request
--header-value
|No
|Value of the custom header sent with the request
--json-format
|No
|Enforces valid JSON formatting for log entries. Can be disabled 0, array of json (wraps JSON log batches in an array) 1, or newline delimited json (places each JSON log entry onto a new line in a batch) 2
--message-type
|No
|How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank
--method
|No
|HTTP method used for request. Can be POST or PUT. Defaults to POST if not specified
--new-name
|No
|New name of the HTTPS logging object
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--request-max-bytes
|No
|Maximum size of log batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 100MB
--request-max-entries
|No
|Maximum number of logs to append to a batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 10k
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--tls-ca-cert
|No
|A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-cert
|No
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-key
|No
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-hostname
|No
|Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate
--url
|No
|URL that log data will be sent to. Must use the https protocol
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: