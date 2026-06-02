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Erik Rose
Staff Engineer - WebAssembly
Erik hails from the forested foothills of North Carolina, where he tries to press buttons in the right order to make neat things come out. Results have included WebAssembly execution improvements at Fastly, the ML system Firefox uses to recognize semantic entities, a variety of popular Python libraries, and various talks and books. When not enjoying homemade burritos, Erik can be found on the mountain bike trail trying to counteract their effects.
Python SDK Beta: How the Language of AI Runs Faster and Safer with Fastly
Bring your Python code and AI agents to the edge with Fastly's Python SDK Beta. Get maximum speed, security, and standard CPython compatibility.