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Jackie Gu
Senior Customer Marketing & Advocacy Manager
Jackie Gu is a Senior Customer Marketing & Advocacy Manager. She loves building genuine relationships with customers, learning their stories, and finding creative ways to highlight their voices and give them a bigger platform. Jackie leads customer storytelling and advocacy programs at Fastly. Outside of work, she’s a traveler, storyteller, and lifelong people-person.
The New DDoS Playbook: Lessons from Khan Academy, Yottaa, and Magnolia
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