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Steve Lyons
Principal Product Manager
Steve Lyons is a Principal Product Manager, working primarily with Fastly's Media customers. He draws from his experience in content personalization, internet traffic management, and streaming video to help Fastly users build reliable, secure, and engaging streaming experiences.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.