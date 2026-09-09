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The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Thom Shutt

Domain Strategist (Media, Entertainment, Gaming & AdTech)

Thom Shutt is a streaming media specialist at Fastly, drawing on his background as an Engineering leader building out global-scale video streaming platforms to help shape how we enable Fastly’s customers to stay at the forefront of reliability, performance and technological advancements in the media space.

  • CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry

    Thom Shutt

    Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more