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Thom Shutt
Domain Strategist (Media, Entertainment, Gaming & AdTech)
Thom Shutt is a streaming media specialist at Fastly, drawing on his background as an Engineering leader building out global-scale video streaming platforms to help shape how we enable Fastly’s customers to stay at the forefront of reliability, performance and technological advancements in the media space.
CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.