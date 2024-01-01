X-Served-By

Identity of the Fastly cache servers processing the response . Fastly writes this header into responses . It is proprietary to Fastly .

This non-standard header is set by Fastly by default on all responses that we process, and contains the identity of the cache server acting as the delivery node. In services that use shielding or Next-gen WAF at Edge there may be more than one server identity listed, separated by commas.

The format of each entry in the header is:

cache-{datacenter}{nodeid}-{datacenter}