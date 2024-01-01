req.backend.is_origin
BOOL, read-only.
Indicates whether the backend is a customer origin.
Shielding directs traffic from the Fastly POPs closest to the end user to the Fastly POP closest to your backend, and onward to your servers. It is therefore possible for a resource to be fetched from a backend that is another Fastly POP. When this is the case,
req.backend.is_shield will be
true and
req.backend.is_origin will be
false.
Conversely, if a request is being forwarded from Fastly to a server outside of the Fastly network,
req.backend.is_shield will be
false and
req.backend.is_origin will be
true.
WARNING: The value of this variable depends on a backend having already been assigned to
req.backend. VCL snippets run before the default backend assignment, so in
vcl_recv this variable is only effective if you are using custom VCL and your custom VCL code is inserted after the
#FASTLY recv macro. In subroutines other than
vcl_recv, snippets can be used, and in general, the best place to interact with this variable is in
vcl_miss and
vcl_pass.
