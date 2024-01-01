X-Cache

Indicates whether the request was a HIT or a MISS . Fastly writes this header into responses . It is proprietary to Fastly .

Fastly appends this non-standard header to all responses by default, using a simplified derivative of the value of the fastly_info.state variable. If the value of fastly_info.state is HIT or any value that starts with HIT- then X-Cache will be set to HIT , otherwise MISS .

Requests resulting in a PASS will be reported as MISS , while requests resulting in edge-generated synthetic content will be reported as HIT . Additionally all hits resulting from serving stale or background revalidations will also report as HIT .

This header may contain reports from multiple servers, if shielding or Next-gen WAF at Edge is enabled, or if you use custom VCL code that invokes the restart statement.

Other than in the case of a restart , any entries in this header except "MISS" indicate that the request was satisfied from cache and not forwarded to origin (or Next-gen WAF at Edge)

You can remove this header, or make it subject to Fastly-Debug , by using VCL in the vcl_deliver subroutine (after the #FASTLY deliver placeholder in custom VCL, or in a 'deliver' VCL snippet):