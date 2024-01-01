req.backend.is_shield

BOOL, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Indicates whether the backend currently assigned to the request is a Fastly Shield POP.

Shielding directs traffic from the Fastly POPs closest to the end user to the Fastly POP closest to your origin server, before they are finally forwarded onward to your servers. It is therefore possible for a resource to be fetched from a backend that is another Fastly POP. When this is the case, req.backend.is_shield will be true and req.backend.is_origin will be false .

Conversely, if a request is being forwarded from Fastly to a server outside of the Fastly network, req.backend.is_shield will be false and req.backend.is_origin will be true .