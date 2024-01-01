address string A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend. This is the preferred way to specify the location of your backend.

auto_loadbalance boolean Whether or not this backend should be automatically load balanced. If true, all backends with this setting that don't have a request_condition will be selected based on their weight .

between_bytes_timeout integer Maximum duration in milliseconds that Fastly will wait while receiving no data on a download from a backend. If exceeded, the response received so far will be considered complete and the fetch will end. May be set at runtime using bereq.between_bytes_timeout .

client_cert string Unused.

connect_timeout integer Maximum duration in milliseconds to wait for a connection to this backend to be established. If exceeded, the connection is aborted and a synthethic 503 response will be presented instead. May be set at runtime using bereq.connect_timeout .

first_byte_timeout integer Maximum duration in milliseconds to wait for the server response to begin after a TCP connection is established and the request has been sent. If exceeded, the connection is aborted and a synthethic 503 response will be presented instead. May be set at runtime using bereq.first_byte_timeout .

healthcheck string The name of the healthcheck to use with this backend.

hostname string The hostname of the backend. May be used as an alternative to address to set the backend location.

ipv4 string IPv4 address of the backend. May be used as an alternative to address to set the backend location.

ipv6 string IPv6 address of the backend. May be used as an alternative to address to set the backend location.

keepalive_time integer How long in seconds to keep a persistent connection to the backend between requests.

max_conn integer Maximum number of concurrent connections this backend will accept.

max_tls_version string Maximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a synthetic 503 error response will be generated.

min_tls_version string Minimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a synthetic 503 error response will be generated.

name string The name of the backend.

override_host string If set, will replace the client-supplied HTTP Host header on connections to this backend. Applied after VCL has been processed, so this setting will take precedence over changing bereq.http.Host in VCL.

port integer Port on which the backend server is listening for connections from Fastly. Setting port to 80 or 443 will also set use_ssl automatically (to false and true respectively), unless explicitly overridden by setting use_ssl in the same request.

request_condition string Name of a Condition, which if satisfied, will select this backend during a request. If set, will override any auto_loadbalance setting. By default, the first backend added to a service is selected for all requests.

share_key string Value that when shared across backends will enable those backends to share the same health check.

shield string Identifier of the POP to use as a shield

ssl_ca_cert string CA certificate attached to origin.

ssl_cert_hostname string Overrides ssl_hostname , but only for cert verification. Does not affect SNI at all.

ssl_check_cert boolean Be strict on checking SSL certs. [Default true ]

ssl_ciphers string 503 error response will be generated. List of OpenSSL ciphers to support for connections to this origin. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a syntheticerror response will be generated.

ssl_client_cert string Client certificate attached to origin.

ssl_client_key string Client key attached to origin.

ssl_hostname string Deprecated. Use ssl_cert_hostname and ssl_sni_hostname to configure certificate validation.

ssl_sni_hostname string Overrides ssl_hostname , but only for SNI in the handshake. Does not affect cert validation at all.

tcp_keepalive_enable boolean Whether to enable TCP keepalives for backend connections. Varnish defaults to using keepalives if this is unspecified.

tcp_keepalive_interval integer Interval in seconds between subsequent keepalive probes.

tcp_keepalive_probes integer Number of unacknowledged probes to send before considering the connection dead.

tcp_keepalive_time integer Interval in seconds between the last data packet sent and the first keepalive probe.

use_ssl boolean Whether or not to require TLS for connections to this backend.

weight integer Weight used to load balance this backend against others. May be any positive integer. If auto_loadbalance is true, the chance of this backend being selected is equal to its own weight over the sum of all weights for backends that have auto_loadbalance set to true.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

locked boolean Indicates whether the version of the service this backend is attached to accepts edits. Read-only.

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.