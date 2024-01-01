Backend
A backend (also sometimes called an origin server) is a server identified by IP address or hostname, from which Fastly will fetch your content. There can be multiple backends attached to a service, but each backend is specific to one service. By default, the first backend added to a service configuration will be used for all requests (provided it meets any conditions attached to it). If multiple backends are defined for a service, the first one that has no attached conditions, or whose condition is satisfied for the current request, will be used, unless that behavior is modified using the
auto_loadbalance field described below.
Data model
address
|string
|A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend. This is the preferred way to specify the location of your backend.
auto_loadbalance
|boolean
|Whether or not this backend should be automatically load balanced. If true, all backends with this setting that don't have a
request_condition will be selected based on their
weight.
between_bytes_timeout
|integer
|Maximum duration in milliseconds that Fastly will wait while receiving no data on a download from a backend. If exceeded, the response received so far will be considered complete and the fetch will end. May be set at runtime using
bereq.between_bytes_timeout.
client_cert
|string
|Unused.
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
connect_timeout
|integer
|Maximum duration in milliseconds to wait for a connection to this backend to be established. If exceeded, the connection is aborted and a synthethic
503 response will be presented instead. May be set at runtime using
bereq.connect_timeout.
first_byte_timeout
|integer
|Maximum duration in milliseconds to wait for the server response to begin after a TCP connection is established and the request has been sent. If exceeded, the connection is aborted and a synthethic
503 response will be presented instead. May be set at runtime using
bereq.first_byte_timeout.
healthcheck
|string
|The name of the healthcheck to use with this backend.
hostname
|string
|The hostname of the backend. May be used as an alternative to
address to set the backend location.
ipv4
|string
|IPv4 address of the backend. May be used as an alternative to
address to set the backend location.
ipv6
|string
|IPv6 address of the backend. May be used as an alternative to
address to set the backend location.
keepalive_time
|integer
|How long in seconds to keep a persistent connection to the backend between requests.
max_conn
|integer
|Maximum number of concurrent connections this backend will accept.
max_tls_version
|string
|Maximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a synthetic
503 error response will be generated.
min_tls_version
|string
|Minimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a synthetic
503 error response will be generated.
name
|string
|The name of the backend.
override_host
|string
|If set, will replace the client-supplied HTTP
Host header on connections to this backend. Applied after VCL has been processed, so this setting will take precedence over changing
bereq.http.Host in VCL.
port
|integer
|Port on which the backend server is listening for connections from Fastly. Setting
port to 80 or 443 will also set
use_ssl automatically (to false and true respectively), unless explicitly overridden by setting
use_ssl in the same request.
request_condition
|string
|Name of a Condition, which if satisfied, will select this backend during a request. If set, will override any
auto_loadbalance setting. By default, the first backend added to a service is selected for all requests.
share_key
|string
|Value that when shared across backends will enable those backends to share the same health check.
shield
|string
|Identifier of the POP to use as a shield.
ssl_ca_cert
|string
|CA certificate attached to origin.
ssl_cert_hostname
|string
|Overrides
ssl_hostname, but only for cert verification. Does not affect SNI at all.
ssl_check_cert
|boolean
|Be strict on checking SSL certs. [Default
true]
ssl_ciphers
|string
|List of OpenSSL ciphers to support for connections to this origin. If your backend server is not able to negotiate a connection meeting this constraint, a synthetic
503 error response will be generated.
ssl_client_cert
|string
|Client certificate attached to origin.
ssl_client_key
|string
|Client key attached to origin.
ssl_hostname
|string
|Deprecated. Use
ssl_cert_hostname and
ssl_sni_hostname to configure certificate validation.
ssl_sni_hostname
|string
|Overrides
ssl_hostname, but only for SNI in the handshake. Does not affect cert validation at all.
tcp_keepalive_enable
|boolean
|Whether to enable TCP keepalives for backend connections. Varnish defaults to using keepalives if this is unspecified.
tcp_keepalive_interval
|integer
|Interval in seconds between subsequent keepalive probes.
tcp_keepalive_probes
|integer
|Number of unacknowledged probes to send before considering the connection dead.
tcp_keepalive_time
|integer
|Interval in seconds between the last data packet sent and the first keepalive probe.
use_ssl
|boolean
|Whether or not to require TLS for connections to this backend.
weight
|integer
|Weight used to load balance this backend against others. May be any positive integer. If
auto_loadbalance is true, the chance of this backend being selected is equal to its own weight over the sum of all weights for backends that have
auto_loadbalance set to true.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
locked
|boolean
|Indicates whether the version of the service this backend is attached to accepts edits. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
