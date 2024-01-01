client.identity
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
This variable is used by the Client director to determine which backend to pick.
Given the same
client.identity, the same backend will be chosen every time.
Defaults to the client IP address.
Sticky sessions using client directors
Map requests to backends based on user ID (a.k.a., "sticky sessions").
