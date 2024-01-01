client.identity

STRING, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inall subroutines.

This variable is used by the Client director to determine which backend to pick. Given the same client.identity , the same backend will be chosen every time. Defaults to the client IP address.

Try it out

client.identity is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.