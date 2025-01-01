Fastly VCL
- English
- 日本語
これらの記事ではFastly VCLについて説明しています。
Fastly VCL is a domain-specific programming language that evolved from the Varnish proxy cache , forming a core part of Fastly's…
Best practices in Fastly VCL have changed over time to help address expectation gaps and improve maintainability. This page covers some of…
In normal operation, a request directed to a Fastly POP will be handled by two separate cache servers acting together in a process we call…
If a fatal error occurs in your service while processing your VCL logic, Fastly will generate an error response with a 503 HTTP status…
これらの記事ではVCL スニペットについてとその使用方法について説明します。
Fastly VCL は Perl 互換の正規表現 (Perl Compatible Regular Expression - PCRE) シンタックスを利用しています。大文字小文字は区別され、スラッシュ (/) はエスケープする必要はありません。正規表現記述の最初に (?i…
Fastly では、特殊な設定を含む独自の Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) ファイルを作成することができます。カスタム VCL ファイルをアップロードすることで、カスタム VCL と Fastly VCL…
