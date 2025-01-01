Observability Dashboards
These articles provide information about monitoring your services via the control panel.
The Custom Dashboards page is where you access Observability dashboards that you've customized . You can customize dashboards to include…
Domains ページでは、Domain Inspector ダッシュボードにアクセスできます。ここでは、ドメインとサブドメインから Fastly Deliver サービスへのトラフィックに関するレスポンスデータをリアルタイムで可視化できます。Domains…
Insights ページには、Deliver サービスに格納されたログデータに基づくインサイトが表示され、トレンドを事前に特定し、パフォーマンスを最適化し、問題をトラブルシューティングおよびデバッグすることができます。 Insights…
Logs メニューには、 Log tailing ページ へのリンクが含まれており、ここから Compute log tailing 機能にアクセスできます。 この機能により、Compute アプリケーションからカスタムログメッセージを表示することができます。 Log…
Origins ページからは、Origin Inspector ダッシュボードにアクセスできます。ここではオリジンサーバーから Fastly に配信されるレスポンスのリアルタイムデータと履歴データを可視化できます。Origins…
Services メニューには、サービスの高レベルのメトリクスが表示される2つのページへのリンクが含まれています。 Service Overview : Service Overview ダッシュボードを含むページ。表示するサービスが Deliver か Compute…
