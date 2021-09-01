Domain Inspector Historical API
Domain Inspector provides a JSON-formatted historical API for visibility into responses delivered from your domains by Fastly. The API offers a standardized set of data to report in minutely, hourly, or daily granularity on every domain response, byte, and status code received by a specified service.
IMPORTANT: Domain inspector is an optional upgrade to Fastly service plans and must be enabled for each service using the enablement API.
Query options
When the
start or
and parameters specify a date without a time, the time component will be set to 00:00. To specify a different time, use a Unix timestamp or an expression such as
start=2021-01-01%2008:00&end=2021-01-02%2008:00
If
start is omitted, the time range will start at a point determined by the value of
downsample:
?downsample=day: one month ago
?downsample=hour: one day ago
?downsample=minute: 30 minutes ago
If you define values for all of the
start,
end, and
downsamples parameters you can accidentally ask for a very large data set.
IMPORTANT: All absolute time references in the historical API are expressed in UTC.
Examples
Returns domain response counts for service
abc123, summed by day, for the first week of September 2021:
/metrics/domains/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01&end=2021-09-08&downsample=day&metric=requests
Returns the count of 200 and 204 status codes emitted by domains for service
abc123, summed by minute, for the first 8 hours of September 2021:
/metrics/domains/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01T00:00:00&end=2021-09-02T08:00:00&downsample=minute&metric=status_200,status_201
Returns the count of 5xx status codes emitted by domains for service
abc123 on the first day of September 2021, with one timeseries per unique domain:
/metrics/domains/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01&end=2021-09-02&metric=status_5xx&group_by=domain
Data latency
As a general rule, data with minute, hour, and day resolution will each be delayed by approximately 10 to 15 minutes due to the time it takes to collect and process historical data. Therefore, time periods that are yet to complete or which have only recently ended may return data that doesn't yet fully count all traffic for that period.
Error format
Error responses have the
Content-Type header set to
application/problem+json. The error response body will include:
type(string): A URL that includes additional, human-readable information about this error type.
title(string): A short name for the error type.
status(integer): The HTTP status code.
detail(string): A human-readable description of the specific error.
errors(array): A list of individual errors, where multiple errors have occurred.
An example error can be seen below:
{ "type": "https://fastly.help/metrics/validation-error", "title": "Request parameters were invalid.", "status": 400, "errors": [ { "property": "metric", "reason": "Unrecognized metric names: 'my_metric', 'my_metric2'" } ], "detail": "Parameters with invalid values: 'metric'"}
Data model
The unique combination of dimensions associated with this timeseries.
datacenter
|string
|The POP from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across POPs.
domain
|string
|The domain from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across domains.
region
|string
|The geographic region from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across regions.
dimensions
|object
|The unique combination of dimensions associated with this timeseries.
meta
|object
|Meta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.
msg
|string
|If the query was not successful, this will provide a string that explains why.
status
|string
|Whether or not we were able to successfully execute the query.
values
|array
|An array of values representing the metric values at each point in time. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
Entry data model
dimensions
|object
|The unique combination of dimensions associated with this timeseries.
values
|array
|An array of values representing the metric values at each point in time. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
Values data model
The results of the query, optionally filtered and grouped over the requested timespan.
bandwidth
|integer
|Total bytes delivered (
resp_header_bytes +
resp_body_bytes +
bereq_header_bytes +
bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin.
edge_hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses at the edge, between 0 and 1 (
edge_hit_requests / (
edge_hit_requests +
edge_miss_requests)).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin.
origin_offload
|number
|Ratio of response bytes delivered from the edge compared to what is delivered from origin, between 0 and 1. (
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes) / (
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes +
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes +
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes received from origin.
origin_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 200 (Success).
origin_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 204 (No Content).
origin_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 206 (Partial Content).
origin_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes received from origin.
origin_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
origin_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 302 (Found).
origin_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 304 (Not Modified).
origin_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes received from origin.
origin_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 400 (Bad Request).
origin_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
origin_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 403 (Forbidden).
origin_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 404 (Not Found).
origin_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
origin_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
origin_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes received from origin.
origin_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
origin_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
origin_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
origin_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
origin_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
origin_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
origin_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes received from origin.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered.
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success).
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found).
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered.
