Domain Inspector Real-time API
IMPORTANT: Unlike other Fastly APIs, the base URL for Domain Inspector Real-time API is
https://rt.fastly.com.
Domain Inspector allows you to programmatically retrieve per-domain delivery metrics derived from your Fastly services in one-second periods up to the last complete second.
IMPORTANT: Domain Inspector is an optional upgrade to Fastly service plans and must be enabled for each service using the enablement API.
The real-time domain metrics API allows you to programmatically retrieve per-domain delivery metrics derived from your Fastly services in one-second periods up to the last complete second.
Data model
AggregateDelay
|integer
|Offset of entry timestamps from the current time due to processing time.
Data
|array
|A list of report entries, each representing one second of time.
Timestamp
|integer
|Value to use for subsequent requests.
Measurements data model
A measurements object provides a count of the total number of
requests received by Fastly for your domain in the reported time period and for the relevant POP, as specified in the entry. It also includes the number of responses for specific HTTP response status codes and for status code ranges. This dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
Where a specific status code does not have a field in this model (e.g.,
429 Too Many Requests), any responses with that code will be counted as part of the range count (
4xx in this case) but will not be separately identified in the data.
bandwidth
|integer
|Total bytes delivered (
resp_header_bytes +
resp_body_bytes +
bereq_header_bytes +
bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin.
edge_hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses at the edge, between 0 and 1 (
edge_hit_requests / (
edge_hit_requests +
edge_miss_requests)).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin.
origin_offload
|number
|Ratio of response bytes delivered from the edge compared to what is delivered from origin, between 0 and 1. (
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes) / (
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes +
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes +
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes received from origin.
origin_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 200 (Success).
origin_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 204 (No Content).
origin_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 206 (Partial Content).
origin_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes received from origin.
origin_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
origin_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 302 (Found).
origin_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 304 (Not Modified).
origin_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes received from origin.
origin_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 400 (Bad Request).
origin_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
origin_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 403 (Forbidden).
origin_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 404 (Not Found).
origin_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
origin_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
origin_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes received from origin.
origin_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
origin_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
origin_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
origin_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
origin_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
origin_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
origin_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes received from origin.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered.
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success).
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found).
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered.
Entry data model
Each reporting period is represented by an entry in the
Data property of the top level response and provides access to measurement data for that time period, grouped in various ways: by domain name, domain IP address, and optionally by POP. The
datacenter property organizes the measurements by Fastly POP, while the
aggregated property combines the measurements of all POPs (but still splits by backend name and IP).
aggregated
|object
|Groups measurements by backend name and then by IP address.
datacenter
|object
|Groups measurements by POP, then backend name, and then IP address. See the POPs API for details about POP identifiers.
recorded
|integer
|The Unix timestamp at which this record's data was generated.
