Domain Inspector Real-time API

IMPORTANT: Unlike other Fastly APIs, the base URL for Domain Inspector Real-time API is https://rt.fastly.com .

Domain Inspector allows you to programmatically retrieve per-domain delivery metrics derived from your Fastly services in one-second periods up to the last complete second.

IMPORTANT: Domain Inspector is an optional upgrade to Fastly service plans and must be enabled for each service using the enablement API.

Data model

AggregateDelay integer Offset of entry timestamps from the current time due to processing time. Data array A list of report entries , each representing one second of time.

Measurements data model

A measurements object provides a count of the total number of requests received by Fastly for your domain in the reported time period and for the relevant POP, as specified in the entry. It also includes the number of responses for specific HTTP response status codes and for status code ranges. This dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record. Where a specific status code does not have a field in this model (e.g., 429 Too Many Requests ), any responses with that code will be counted as part of the range count ( 4xx in this case) but will not be separately identified in the data.

bandwidth integer Total bytes delivered ( resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes ). bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to origin. bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to origin. edge_hit_ratio number Ratio of cache hits to cache misses at the edge, between 0 and 1 ( edge_hit_requests / ( edge_hit_requests + edge_miss_requests )). edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge. edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge. edge_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly. edge_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user. edge_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user. origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from origin. origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from origin. origin_fetches integer Number of requests sent to origin. origin_offload number Ratio of response bytes delivered from the edge compared to what is delivered from origin, between 0 and 1. ( edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes ) / ( origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes + origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes + edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes ). origin_status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes received from origin. origin_status_200 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 200 (Success). origin_status_204 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 204 (No Content). origin_status_206 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 206 (Partial Content). origin_status_2xx integer Number of "Success" status codes received from origin. origin_status_301 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 301 (Moved Permanently). origin_status_302 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 302 (Found). origin_status_304 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 304 (Not Modified). origin_status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" codes received from origin. origin_status_400 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 400 (Bad Request). origin_status_401 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 401 (Unauthorized). origin_status_403 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 403 (Forbidden). origin_status_404 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 404 (Not Found). origin_status_416 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable). origin_status_429 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 429 (Too Many Requests). origin_status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" codes received from origin. origin_status_500 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 500 (Internal Server Error). origin_status_501 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 501 (Not Implemented). origin_status_502 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 502 (Bad Gateway). origin_status_503 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 503 (Service Unavailable). origin_status_504 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout). origin_status_505 integer Number of responses received from origin with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported). origin_status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" codes received from origin. requests integer Number of requests processed. resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered. resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered. status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered. status_200 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success). status_204 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content). status_206 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content). status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered. status_301 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently). status_302 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found). status_304 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified). status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered. status_400 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request). status_401 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized). status_403 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden). status_404 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found). status_416 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable). status_429 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests). status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered. status_500 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error). status_501 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented). status_502 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway). status_503 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable). status_504 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout). status_505 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported). status_5xx integer Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered.

Entry data model

Each reporting period is represented by an entry in the Data property of the top level response and provides access to measurement data for that time period, grouped in various ways: by domain name, domain IP address, and optionally by POP. The datacenter property organizes the measurements by Fastly POP, while the aggregated property combines the measurements of all POPs (but still splits by backend name and IP).

aggregated object Groups measurements by backend name and then by IP address. datacenter object Groups measurements by POP, then backend name, and then IP address. See the POPs API for details about POP identifiers. recorded integer The Unix timestamp at which this record's data was generated.

Endpoints

Get real-time domain data from a specified time GET/ v1 / domains / service_id / ts / start_timestamp

Get real-time domain data for the last 120 seconds GET/ v1 / domains / service_id / ts / h