Managing and Uploading Mutual Authentications
The Mutual TLS API allows for client-to-server authentication using client-side X.509 authentication. The main Mutual Authentication object represents the certificate bundle and other configurations which support Mutual TLS for your domains.
Data model
cert_bundle
|string
|One or more certificates. Enter each individual certificate blob on a new line. Must be PEM-formatted. Required on create. You may optionally rotate the cert_bundle on update.
enforced
|boolean
|Determines whether Mutual TLS will fail closed (enforced) or fail open. A true value will require a successful Mutual TLS handshake for the connection to continue and will fail closed if unsuccessful. A false value will fail open and allow the connection to proceed. Optional. Defaults to true.
name
|string
|A custom name for your mutual authentication. Optional. If name is not supplied we will auto-generate one.
relationships.tls_activations.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
mutual_authentication]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a mutual authentication. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
tls_activations
|object
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)