Setting and Unsetting Mutual TLS on TLS Activations

Mutual TLS can be added to existing TLS activations to allow for client-to-server authentication. In order to use mutual TLS, you must already have active server-side TLS using either custom certificates or an enabled Fastly-managed subscription.

Data model

The Mutual Authentication for client-to-server authentication. Optional.

mutual_authentication object tls_certificate object tls_configuration object tls_domain object relationships.mutual_authentication.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a mutual authentication. relationships.tls_certificate.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate. relationships.tls_configuration.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration. relationships.tls_domain.id string The domain name. type string Resource type. [Default tls_activation ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS activations GET/ tls / activations

Get a TLS activation GET/ tls / activations / tls_activation_id