Setting and Unsetting Mutual TLS on TLS Activations
Mutual TLS can be added to existing TLS activations to allow for client-to-server authentication. In order to use mutual TLS, you must already have active server-side TLS using either custom certificates or an enabled Fastly-managed subscription.
Data model
The Mutual Authentication for client-to-server authentication. Optional.
mutual_authentication
|object
tls_certificate
|object
tls_configuration
|object
tls_domain
|object
relationships.mutual_authentication.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a mutual authentication.
relationships.tls_certificate.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_configuration.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
relationships.tls_domain.id
|string
|The domain name.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_activation]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
