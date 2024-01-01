  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. TLS
  5. Mutual TLS

Setting and Unsetting Mutual TLS on TLS Activations

Mutual TLS can be added to existing TLS activations to allow for client-to-server authentication. In order to use mutual TLS, you must already have active server-side TLS using either custom certificates or an enabled Fastly-managed subscription.

Data model

The Mutual Authentication for client-to-server authentication. Optional.

mutual_authenticationobject
tls_certificateobject
tls_configurationobject
tls_domainobject
relationships.mutual_authentication.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a mutual authentication.
relationships.tls_certificate.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate.
relationships.tls_configuration.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
relationships.tls_domain.idstringThe domain name.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_activation]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS activations

GET/tls/activations

Get a TLS activation

GET/tls/activations/tls_activation_id

Update Mutual TLS

PATCH/tls/activations/tls_activation_id

