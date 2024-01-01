  1. Home
parse_time_delta

INTEGERparse_time_deltaSTRINGspecifier

Available inall subroutines.

Parses a string representing a time delta. This function supports the specifiers d and D for days, h and H for hours, m and M for minutes, and s and S for seconds. The function parses individual deltas. Strings like "10d11h3m2s" are not supported.

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example

set beresp.ttl = parse_time_delta(beresp.http.Edge-Control:cache-maxage);

Support for Edge-Control header

Use custom edge code to implement support for the proprietary Edge-Control cache directive.

