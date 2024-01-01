parse_time_delta
Available inall subroutines.
Parses a string representing a time delta. This function supports the
specifiers
d and
D for days,
h and
H for hours,
m and
M for
minutes, and
s and
S for seconds. The function parses individual
deltas. Strings like "10d11h3m2s" are not supported.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set beresp.ttl = parse_time_delta(beresp.http.Edge-Control:cache-maxage);
