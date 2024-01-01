time.runits

STRING time.runits STRING unit RTIME rtime

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a string representation of the given RTIME typed time value expressed to the resolution specified by the unit.

Parameters

unit - A string of one of the four possible unit values: s , ms , us , ns .

- A string of one of the four possible unit values: , , , . rtime - A time value parameter of type RTIME.

Return Value

The return value will be of type STRING, being the text based representation of the given time value formatted according to the unit type as specified by the following criteria:

Unit Description s Whole seconds only with no decimal point ms Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with three decimal places us Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with six decimal places ns Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with nine decimal places

Errors

If the unit argument is not a valid unit string, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL .

Example