time.sub
Available inall subroutines.
Subtracts a relative time from a time.
Example
declare local var.one_day_earlier TIME;set var.one_day_earlier = time.sub(now, 1d);# var.one_day_earlier is now the same time yesterday
User contributed notesBETA
