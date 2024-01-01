  1. Home
time.sub

TIMEtime.subTIMEt1TIMEt2

Available inall subroutines.

Subtracts a relative time from a time.

Example

declare local var.one_day_earlier TIME;
set var.one_day_earlier = time.sub(now, 1d);
# var.one_day_earlier is now the same time yesterday

