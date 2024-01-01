std.integer2time

TIME std.integer2time INTEGER time

Available inall subroutines.

Converts an integer, representing seconds since the Unix Epoch, to a time variable.

If the time argument is invalid then this returns a time value that stringifies to datetime out of bounds .

To convert a string, use std.time instead.

Example

declare local var.once TIME ; set var.once = std.integer2time ( 1136239445 );

