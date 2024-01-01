std.integer2time
Available inall subroutines.
Converts an integer, representing seconds since the Unix Epoch, to a time variable.
If the time argument is invalid then this returns a time value that
stringifies to
datetime out of bounds.
To convert a string, use
std.time instead.
Example
declare local var.once TIME;set var.once = std.integer2time(1136239445);# var.once now represents "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT"
