time.is_after

BOOL time.is_after TIME t1 TIME t2

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if t1 is after t2 . (Normal timeflow and causality required.)

Example

if ( time.is_after ( now , time.hex_to_time ( 1000000 , beresp.http.X-Absolute-Cacheable-Microtime ))) { set obj.cacheable = 0 ; } else { set obj.cacheable = 1 ; }

