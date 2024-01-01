time.add
Available inall subroutines.
Adds a relative time to a time.
Example
declare local var.one_day_later TIME;set var.one_day_later = time.add(now, 1d);# var.one_day_later is now the same time tomorrow
User contributed notesBETA
