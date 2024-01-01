  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Date and time

time.add

TIMEtime.addTIMEt1TIMEt2

Available inall subroutines.

Adds a relative time to a time.

Example

declare local var.one_day_later TIME;
set var.one_day_later = time.add(now, 1d);
# var.one_day_later is now the same time tomorrow

