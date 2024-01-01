time.units

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a string representation of the given TIME typed time value expressed to the resolution specified by the unit.

Parameters

unit - A string of one of the four possible unit types - s , ms , us , ns .

time - A time value parameter of type TIME.

Return Value

The return value will be of type STRING, being the text-based representation of the given time value formatted according to the unit type as specified by the following criteria:

Unit Description s Whole seconds only with no decimal point ms Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with three decimal places us Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with six decimal places ns Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with nine decimal places

Errors

If the unit argument is not a valid unit string, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL .

Example