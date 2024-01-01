time.units
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a string representation of the given TIME typed time value expressed to the resolution specified by the unit.
Parameters
unit- A string of one of the four possible unit types -
s,
ms,
us,
ns.
time- A time value parameter of type TIME.
Return Value
The return value will be of type STRING, being the text-based representation of the given time value formatted according to the unit type as specified by the following criteria:
|Unit
|Description
s
|Whole seconds only with no decimal point
ms
|Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with three decimal places
us
|Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with six decimal places
ns
|Whole seconds followed by a decimal point with nine decimal places
Errors
If the
unit argument is not a valid unit string,
then
fastly.error will be set to
EINVAL.
Example
set resp.http.X-Request-Start-Time = time.units("s", time.start);
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)