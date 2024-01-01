  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Date and time

time.hex_to_time

TIMEtime.hex_to_timeINTEGERdivisorSTRINGdividend

Available inall subroutines.

This specialized function takes a hexadecimal string value, divides it by divisor, and interprets the result as seconds since the Unix Epoch.

Example

declare local var.hextime TIME;
set var.hextime = time.hex_to_time(1, "43b9a355");
# var.hextime is now "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT"

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024