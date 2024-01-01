time.hex_to_time
Available inall subroutines.
This specialized function takes a hexadecimal string value, divides it by
divisor, and interprets the result as seconds since the
Unix Epoch.
Example
declare local var.hextime TIME;set var.hextime = time.hex_to_time(1, "43b9a355");# var.hextime is now "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT"
