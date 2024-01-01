addr.is_ipv6
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if the address family of the given address is IPv6.
Example
if (addr.is_ipv4(client.ip)) { /* the client connected over IPv6 */}
Log the IP version (IPv4/IPv6)
Identify which type of IP address was used by the client connecting to your Fastly service.
