setcookie.get_value_by_name
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a value associated with the
cookie_name in the
Set-Cookie header
contained in the HTTP response indicated by
where. An unset value is returned
if a cookie is not found or on error. In the
vcl_fetch method, the
beresp
response is available. In
vcl_deliver and
vcl_log, the
resp response is
available.
If multiple cookies of the same name are present in the response, the value of the last one will be returned.
When this function does not have enough memory to succeed, the request is failed.
This function conforms to RFC 6265.
Example
set resp.http.MyValue = setcookie.get_value_by_name(resp, "myvalue");
