Available inall subroutines.
Returns a hash value of the string
key, using
seed, and returning
a number between
from and
to, inclusive.
The underlying hash function might not offer cryptographic properties or collision resistance guarantees.
Example
declare local var.hurl INTEGER;set var.hurl = fastly.hash(req.url, 0, 0, 1023);
