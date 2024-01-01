fastly.hash

INTEGER fastly.hash STRING key INTEGER seed INTEGER from INTEGER to

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a hash value of the string key , using seed , and returning a number between from and to , inclusive.

The underlying hash function might not offer cryptographic properties or collision resistance guarantees.

Example

declare local var.hurl INTEGER ; set var.hurl = fastly.hash ( req.url , 0 , 0 , 1023 );

