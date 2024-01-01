http_status_matches
Available inall subroutines.
Determines whether the HTTP status matches or does not match any of the
statuses in the supplied
fmt string.
Returns
true when the
status matches any of the strings and returns
false
otherwise. If
fmt is prefixed with
!, returns
true when the
status
does not match any of the strings and returns
false if it does. Statuses in
the string are separated by commas.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
The following snippet in
vcl_fetch marks backend responses with status codes
other than 200, 301, or 302 as not cacheable.
if (http_status_matches(beresp.status, "!200,301,302")) { set beresp.cacheable = false;}
Replace origin errors with 'safe' responses
Detect specified response statuses from backends and instead serve a precomposed error page or error content generated at the edge.
