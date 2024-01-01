  1. Home
std.collect

VOIDstd.collectIDheaderSTRINGseparator_character

Available inall subroutines.

Combines multiple instances of the same header into one. The headers are joined using the optional separator character parameter. If omitted, , is used. A space is automatically added after each separator.

Multiple Set-Cookie headers should not be combined into a single header as this might lead to unexpected results on the browser side.

Examples

# For a request with these Cookie headers:
# Cookie: name1=value1
# Cookie: name2=value2
std.collect(req.http.Cookie, ";");
# req.http.Cookie is now "name1=value1; name2=value2"

