std.collect
Available inall subroutines.
Combines multiple instances of the same header into one. The headers are joined
using the optional separator character parameter. If omitted,
, is used. A
space is automatically added after each separator.
Multiple
Set-Cookie headers should not be combined into a single header as
this might lead to unexpected results on the browser side.
Examples
# For a request with these Cookie headers:# Cookie: name1=value1# Cookie: name2=value2std.collect(req.http.Cookie, ";");# req.http.Cookie is now "name1=value1; name2=value2"
