if
Available inall subroutines.
Tests a given
condition, and returns
value_when_true when the condition is TRUE, and
returns
value_when_false when the condition is FALSE.
You can use
if as a construct to make simple, conditional expressions
more concise.
Example
set req.http.foo-status = if(req.http.foo, "present", "absent");
Try it out
if is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Apply HTTP basic auth to private endpoints
Store username/password list in an edge dictionary, authorize user at the edge, reject requests that don't have correct credentials.
Log the IP version (IPv4/IPv6)
Identify which type of IP address was used by the client connecting to your Fastly service.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)