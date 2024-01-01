if

BOOL if BOOL condition STRING value_when_true STRING value_when_false

Available inall subroutines.

Tests a given condition , and returns value_when_true when the condition is TRUE, and returns value_when_false when the condition is FALSE.

You can use if as a construct to make simple, conditional expressions more concise.

Example

set req.http.foo-status = if ( req.http.foo , "present" , "absent" );

if is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

