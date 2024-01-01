uuid.oid
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the RFC 4122 identifier of the
ISO OID namespace, namely the constant
6ba7b812-9dad-11d1-80b4-00c04fd430c8.
Example
declare local var.oid STRING;set var.oid = uuid.version3(uuid.oid(), "2.999");# var.oid is now "31cb1efa-18c4-3d19-89ba-df6a74ddbd1d"
