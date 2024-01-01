  1. Home
uuid.version3

STRINGuuid.version3STRINGnamespaceSTRINGname

Available inall subroutines.

Derives a UUID corresponding to name within the given namespace using an MD5 hash function. The namespace itself is identified by a UUID. The name must be in a canonical form appropriate for the selected namespace.

IMPORTANT: In principle, names can be arbitrary octet strings. This implementation will, however, truncate at the first NUL byte.

Example

set req.http.X-Unique-Id = uuid.version3(uuid.dns(), "www.fastly.com");

