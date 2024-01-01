uuid.version3
Available inall subroutines.
Derives a UUID corresponding to
name within the given
namespace using
an MD5 hash function. The namespace itself is identified by a UUID. The name
must be in a canonical form appropriate for the selected namespace.
IMPORTANT: In principle, names can be arbitrary octet strings. This implementation will, however, truncate at the first NUL byte.
Example
set req.http.X-Unique-Id = uuid.version3(uuid.dns(), "www.fastly.com");
