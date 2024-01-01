uuid.version5

STRING uuid.version5 STRING namespace STRING name

Available inall subroutines.

Derives a UUID corresponding to name within the given namespace using SHA-1 hash function. The namespace itself is identified by a UUID. The name must be in a canonical form appropriate for the selected namespace.

IMPORTANT: In principle, names can be arbitrary octet strings. This implementation will, however, truncate at the first NUL byte.

Example