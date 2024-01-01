uuid.dns
STRINGuuid.dns
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the RFC 4122 identifier
of the DNS namespace, namely the constant
6ba7b810-9dad-11d1-80b4-00c04fd430c8.
Example
declare local var.dns STRING;set var.dns = uuid.version3(uuid.dns(), "www.example.com");# var.dns is now "5df41881-3aed-3515-88a7-2f4a814cf09e"
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)