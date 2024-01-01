uuid.is_valid
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if string holds a textual representation of a valid UUID (per
RFC 4122). Returns
false otherwise.
Example
if (uuid.is_valid(req.http.X-Unique-Id)) { set beresp.http.X-Unique-Id-Valid = "yes";}
