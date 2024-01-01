  1. Home
uuid.is_valid

BOOLuuid.is_validSTRINGuuid

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if string holds a textual representation of a valid UUID (per RFC 4122). Returns false otherwise.

Example

if (uuid.is_valid(req.http.X-Unique-Id)) {
  set beresp.http.X-Unique-Id-Valid = "yes";
}

