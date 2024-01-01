  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. UUID

uuid.url

STRINGuuid.url

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the RFC 4122 identifier of the URL namespace, namely the constant 6ba7b811-9dad-11d1-80b4-00c04fd430c8.

Example

declare local var.url STRING;
set var.url = uuid.version3(uuid.url(), "https://www.example.com/");
# var.url is now "7fed185f-0864-319f-875b-a3d5458e30ac"

