uuid.url
STRINGuuid.url
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the RFC 4122 identifier of the
URL namespace, namely the constant
6ba7b811-9dad-11d1-80b4-00c04fd430c8.
Example
declare local var.url STRING;set var.url = uuid.version3(uuid.url(), "https://www.example.com/");# var.url is now "7fed185f-0864-319f-875b-a3d5458e30ac"
