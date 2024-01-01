uuid.x500
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the RFC 4122 identifier of the
X.500 namespace, namely the constant
6ba7b814-9dad-11d1-80b4-00c04fd430c8.
Example
declare local var.x500 STRING;set var.x500 = uuid.version3(uuid.x500(), "CN=Test User 1, O=Example Organization, ST=California, C=US");# var.x500 is now "addf5e97-9287-3834-abfd-7edcbe7db56f"
