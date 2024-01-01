req.digest
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The digest (hash) of the currently served object, derived from information fed
into
req.hash during the most recent run of
vcl_hash. This variable returns
the digest in hexadecimal (64 characters).
