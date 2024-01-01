stale.exists
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Specifies if a given object has stale content in cache. Returns a non-NULL string if stale content exists and NULL otherwise.
Try it out
stale.exists is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Serve stale to search crawlers for better ranking
Prioritize human traffic over search crawlers by serving stale content to crawlers.
Serve stale content from cache while origins are offline
Deal with all potential scenarios for using stale content to satisfy requests when origin is unhealthy or misbehaving.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)