stale.exists

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Specifies if a given object has stale content in cache. Returns a non-NULL string if stale content exists and NULL otherwise.

Serve stale to search crawlers for better ranking

Prioritize human traffic over search crawlers by serving stale content to crawlers.

Serve stale content from cache while origins are offline

Deal with all potential scenarios for using stale content to satisfy requests when origin is unhealthy or misbehaving.

