req.hash

STRING, can only be set (cannot be read or unset ) .

Available inhasherror

Hash value for the object. The hash determines what is unique about an object. Anything added to the hash will cause Varnish to cache objects separately based on that information.

For example, adding req.url to the hash causes each URL to be cached as a separate object as one would normally expect.

To ensure purge all functionality works for the service, req.vcl.generation must be added to req.hash as shown below:

set req.hash + = req.vcl.generation ;

