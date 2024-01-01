req.vcl.version
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Version of the service VCL currently loaded.
Try it out
req.vcl.version is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Configuration version discrepancy detection
Detect situations when a shield server might have a different version of your code than the edge server, and avoid errors that this might cause.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)