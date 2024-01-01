re.group.{N}
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Extracts the N-th capture group from the most recently executed match operator.
N can range from 0 to 9;
re.group.0 evaluates to the entire matched string
even if no capture groups have been supplied.
