req.vcl
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The version of the service currently executing. Takes the form:
{serviceID}.{version}_{generation}-{hash}
Where:
{serviceID}is the ID of the Fastly service.
{version}is the service version, an integer that increases each time the service configuration is cloned.
{generation}is an integer that increases each time the service is purged. See
req.vcl.generation.
{hash}is a hashsum of the VCL code.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)